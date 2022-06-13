The 44-year-old today handed in his resignation as Cheltenham boss in order to make the move to Oakwell.

According to Gloucester Live, the former Burnley and Northern Ireland defender met with Tykes chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad last Monday before being interviewed by Blackpool, who are also on the lookout for a new manager.

He will now leave Whaddon Road, where he has been manager for nearly four years, with the same outlet claiming he is set to take up the vacant position at the newly-relegated Championship side.

Michael Duff has resigned as Cheltenham manager Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Confirming Duff’s departure, Cheltenham chairman David Bloxham said: ‘Obviously it’s a disappointing day for Cheltenham Town as Michael has done such a tremendous job for us but he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

‘Michael made it clear to us that it was a very difficult decision for him. We did all we could to try and keep him at the club but ultimately this new opportunity is one that he feels it right for him at this stage of his career.

‘I know it would not have been an easy decision to arrive at because Michael has built up a very special bond with our club and his family all live locally so it will be a big wrench for him to leave but as an ambitious young manager, we completely respect his decision.’

Duff got Cheltenham promoted to League One in 2020-21, with the Robins finishing that season as League Two champions.