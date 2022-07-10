Here are the latest headlines.

Derby surge continues

Derby have completed their seventh signing of the window after they announced a deal for Brighton centre-back Haydon Roberts.

The 20-year-old penned a season-long loan with the Rams as Liam Rosenior continues his summer redevelopments.

The defender came through the ranks at the Amex Stadium and has since gone on to total six outings for the Seagulls.

Roberts returns to League One after he spent a season-long loan with Rochdale during the 2020-21 campaign, where he made 26 appearances.

It comes after a major update over their transfer embargo was revealed on Saturday.

Derby have been taken off the EFL's embargo reporting service.

The Rams have been taken off the EFL’s embargo reporting service which states which clubs are under an embargo, when they are and why.

However, the Football League will still have a say on Derby’s signings, re-registering players, wages and fees despite coming out of administration.

MK Dons set to swoop for Palace star

MK Dons are set to swoop for Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is believed to be on the verge of finalising a season-long loan with the Dons.

The winger arrived at Selhurst Park in 2019 and has worked his way to the first-team fold, making two Premier League outings last term.

Liam Manning is set to add to his list of summer improvements with Darragh Burns, Ethan Robson, Nathan Hollands, Connor Grant, Matt Dennis, Jamie Cumming and Jack Tucker all arriving so far.

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer hopes

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of adding to their long-list of signings this summer, according to assistant coach Jamie Smith.

The Owls have had a busy window with seven new faces arriving at Hillsborough so far including Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, David Stockdale, Akin Famewo, Reece James, Will Vaulks and Ben Heneghan.

As Wednesday take on Pompey on the opening weekend, Smith believes there’ll be more deals done before the July 30 tie.

He told The Yorkshire Post: ​​’It's been good business so far in this close season and it's good to have them in working with us.