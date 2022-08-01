Here are the latest headlines.

Rams want Joseph

Derby are keen to continue their summer transfer splurge as they look to lure Swansea striker Kyle Joseph to Pride Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports claim the Rams are eyeing a loan swoop for the 20-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current deal at Swansea.

The Welsh outfit purchased the forward from Wigan last summer, with the youngster arriving for a £500,000 fee.

However, his time at Swansea has failed to get going as he is yet to score in his 10 outings for the Swans.

Joseph spent the first half of last term on loan at Cheltenham and now it appears the Rams are looking to bring the striker back to League One next season.

Derby are eyeing a move for Kyle Joseph.

The forward has also been linked with a move to Pompey this summer, but the arrivals of Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett have seemingly put that move to bed.

Wycombe target Brewers defender

Wycombe are looking to strike a deal for Burton star Tom Hamer, according to reports.

It is believed that the Chairiboys have made a £250,000 bid for the Brewers’ right-back in a bid to prize the defender away from the Pirelli Stadium.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Oldham before making the move to Albion in January 2021.

Since then he has been a regular under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, having made 72 outings for Burton as well as netting on five occasions.

Gareth Ainsworth is looking to strike another blow to the Brewers’ season after his side beat Albion 3-0 on the opening day of the campaign.

Duo to fight for Eagles prospect

Bristol Rovers are set to rival Barnsley for the capture of Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien.

Reports suggest the Gas have set their sights on the 21-year-old, with Joey Barton in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

The central defender arrived from Cork last summer to pen a three-year deal at Selhurst Park and has been a regular fixture in the Eagles’ development squad.

O’Brien spent the second half of last term on loan at Swindon, helping the Robins to the League Two play-offs during his 21 appearances.