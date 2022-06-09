Here are the latest headlines from the past 24 hours.

Derby send Ashley SOS

Derby have sent former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley an SOS appeal amid reports of a takeover collapse.

Sources claim the Sports Direct chief has been contacted by unconnected parties to the Rams in a bid to secure the club’s survival.

The 57-year-old has held a long-term interest in County following their administration last September.

The appeal comes after preferred buyer Chris Kirchner’s deal appears to be in danger of collapsing after he failed to provide proof of funds to buy the club.

It is the second time the American businessman has failed to take ownership of Derby after he pulled out of the running in December.

After reigniting his interest in April, the EFL had ‘conditionally approved’ the deal for the entrepreneur to take the reins at Pride Park on May 31.

After failing to miss the initial deadline, the deal is now on the verge of collapse as he failed to provide payment on June 2, June 3 and June 6.

Ashley, Derby, the EFL and Kirchner are yet to comment on the situation.

Peterborough deny knowledge of Tigers hunt

Newly-relegated Peterborough have played down reports linking Hull striker Mallik Wilks with a summer switch.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has dismissed the claims, admitting the 23-year-old wasn’t on Grant McCann’s shopping list.

United have repeatedly been linked with the forward this summer, with Wilks playing under the Peterborough boss at Doncaster and Hull during his career.

After the Tigers triggered a one-year option on his contract, the striker has since been placed on the transfer list - meaning a fee will be needed to acquire his services.

The former Rovers man scored three goals in 20 outings last term at the MKM Stadium and has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday.

Vela makes League One switch

Fleetwood have confirmed the signing of Shrewsbury man Josh Vela.

The midfielder arrives at Highbury Stadium as a free agent after failing to agree fresh terms at New Meadow.

The former Bolton man is Scott Brown’s second signing of the summer, with the 28-year-old penning a three-year deal with the Cod Army.

Vela came through the ranks at the University of Bolton Stadium and made 182 appearances for the Trotters before his switch to Shrewsbury in January 2020 saw him feature 94 times for Steve Cotterill’s side.

Owls keen on Dons defender

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be interested in signing AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan.

The centre-back is out of contract at Plough Lane this summer and is reportedly on Darren Moore’s radar.

The Owls boss is keen to strengthen in that department, with Birmingham central defender Harlee Dean another target.

Following the Wombles’ relegation to League Two on the final day last term, the Dons failed to extend the 28-year-old’s contract after an 18-month stay.