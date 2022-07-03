Here are the latest headlines.

Derby make transfer statement

Derby have signed former Pompey winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Pride Park and was unveiled along with ex-Owls team-mate Joe Wildersmith.

The keeper came through the ranks at Hillsborough - featuring 89 times for Wednesday, while also keeping 27 clean sheets.

However, he turned down the offer to remain with Darren Moore’s side in a bid for regular first-team football.

The Rams also signed Bolton and Rotherham target Tom Barkhuizen - after he was released by Preston at the end of the season.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was one of three new faces signed by Derby on Saturday.

Derby have utilised the lifting of their transfer embargo by also confirming that centre-back Eiran Cashin and midfielder Liam Thompson had also penned new deals to remain with Liam Rosenior’s side.

Hornets’ Harris hopes

Newly-relegated Watford are believed to be interested in signing Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer.

Reports claim the Hornets are keen to agree a deal with the 27-year-old, who still has two-years remaining on his current deal at the Weston Homes-Stadium.

The forward enjoyed a successful maiden campaign in the Championship last term - netting 12 goals in 41 league outings for the relegated Posh.

It had also seen United slap a reported £6m valuation on Clarke-Harris after he was strongly linked with a move to Sunderland in January.

New Watford boss Rob Edwards is looking to continue to stamp his authority at Vicarage Road after Vakoun Bayo became the club's first signer of the summer, arriving from Gent.

Exeter’s transfer strategy

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has admitted his side will be eyeing the loan market and admitted supporters shouldn’t be fazed by the lack of signings.

The Grecians are yet to make their first purchase of the summer following their promotion to League One.

Taylor revealed that no players will be leaving St James Park but claimed transfers could take time to complete.

Speaking to Devon Live, he said: ‘There is nothing in terms of players leaving or going out.

‘In terms of players coming in, we are constantly working and having conversations, but we can’t rush it and we won’t rush it as we know what we are trying to bring in. If that is not possible then we have to understand what we have in the building already.