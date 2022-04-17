Rotherham were the only winners among the top-four – as they were able to put their defeat to Pompey in midweek behind them with victory over Ipswich.

This means the two automatic Championship places next season are yet to be decided, with everything to play for as the final two weeks of the campaign approaches.

Here’s the latest from around the division as the season reaches its climax.

Ruiter keen on Sunderland return

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has revealed his desire to return to the club.

The Dutch stopper has been a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his Willem II contract on deadline day.

After four months out of the game, he has now offered his services to the Black Cats, where he played from 2017 to 2022, in their bid to gain promotion.

Barry Bannan scored Sheffield Wednesday's third against MK Dons. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

He told The i: ‘I had a great time over there off the field. On it, it could be a bit mixed but I have nothing but warm memories. I would love to help them back up to the Championship.

I don’t think it’ll happen but I love that club. I will go back to watch the club one day because I can’t speak highly enough of it.’

Gary Roberts makes Bannan plea

Former Pompey favourite Gary Roberts has jokingly pleaded with Sheffield Wednesday ace Barry Bannan to leave League One, after the latter's sublime display against MK Dons.

The Owls stormed into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes as Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory gave the visitors control - before the ex-Aston Villa man notched the third in style.

From 30-yards, the midfielder hit a jaw-dropping half-volley past Jamie Cumming ten minutes later, to hand Darren Moore’s side a 3-1 lead at half-time after Troy Parrott pulled a goal back.

This prompted the now Chesterfield assistant coach to tweet: ‘Barry Bannan please leave this league, it’s not fair on folk.’

Despite a late goal from Scott Twine, the Yorkshire side held on for a vital three points.

Manning laments MK Dons’ performance

As a result of his side’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, Liam Manning bemoaned his side’s performance at full-time.

The defeat saw the Dons drop out of the top-two on goal difference, while having played a game extra than current occupants Rotherham.

Following the disappointing result for his side, the ex-West Ham coach told Yorkshire Live: ‘It was totally unlike us. When you play against good, experienced players and you get your margins wrong like we did, you find yourselves 3-0 down and chasing.