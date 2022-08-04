Here are the latest headlines.

Forest Green sign striker

Forest Green have completed the signing of former Premier League striker Connor Wickham.

The 29-year-old had spent much of pre-season on trial with Championship outfit Reading before Rovers enticed the front man to the New Lawn.

The forward spent the second half of last term with MK Dons before being released at the end of the season after netting just one goal in 13 League One outings.

Wickham has penned a deal until January with Ian Burchnall’s men as his side feature in the third tier for the first time in their history.

Forest Green are also believed to be keen on signing defender Matthew Bondswell on loan from Newcastle.

Reports claim the League One new boys are interested in the 20-year-old but face competition from fellow EFL clubs.

The centre-back spent the first half of last season on loan with Shrewsbury but failed to register an appearance with Steve Cotterill’s men.

Barnsley boy set for big money move

Barnsley defender Michal Helik is set for a big-money move back to Poland, according to reports.

Polish champions Lech Poznan are believed to have agreed a fee believed to be £1.25m for the centre-back, who has one-year remaining on his current deal.

Although the 26-year-old is yet to sign personal terms, a four-year deal has been placed on the table.

Helik missed the Tykes’ opening game of the campaign through injury but has been a standout performer for the Reds after being voted the players’ player of the season last term.

The defender has made seven international appearances for Poland and was also a part of their Euro 2020 squad.

Derby defender in MLS switch

Derby defender Nathan Byrne is believed to be making a move to MLS outfit Charlotte FC.

Reports claim CLTFC are finalising a deal for the full-back, who underwent a successful medical with the side on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old amassed 82 outings for the Rams in the Championship over the last two seasons but departed Pride Park earlier in the summer.