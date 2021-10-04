League One latest: Former Birmingham City and Arsenal hope agrees deal with Portsmouth rivals ax ex-Chelsea and Leicester City man links up with strugglers

Dan Crowley

Dan’s the man for Robins

Cheltenham have completed a deal for midfielder Dan Crowley.

The 24-year-old left Birmingham at the end of last season, and has now agreed a contract until the start of next year.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowley appeared close to finalising a deal with the Robins in July, before the move collapsed.

Now the former Arsenal prospect has linked up with Michael Duff’s side, who sit 17th after the promotion from League Two.

A Shots in the arm for Hants outfit

Charlton Athletic prospect James Vennings has joined National League Aldershot Town.

The 21-year-old moves to the Recreation Ground on loan, with big hopes the attacking midfielder can make a sizeable impact with the Hampshire outfit.

Vennings has made 10 senior appearances for the Addicks, since making the first-team breakthrough under Lee Bowyer in the 2019-20 season.

Donny deal

Former Chelsea and Leicester defender Frank Sinclair has linked up with Doncaster Rovers.

Sinclair has agreed a role as an academy coach with Pompey’s struggling League One rivals.

The ex-Premier League man will work with the club’s under-16s, where he believes he can put his experience to good use.

He told Doncaster’s official site: ‘I am excited about the future and where it can take us. The goal for me is to help get as many players as possible through to the first-team.

‘The U16s is a vital part of the pathway. We are trying to prepare them for their scholarships before they could go onto earn a professional contract.

‘From my first meeting with Academy manager Tony Cook, I got that sense from him straight away that he thought me joining the club could be really important.

‘With my own experience of coming through Chelsea’s Academy and making a career for myself he thought that it would be helpful for the players and the coaches across different age groups.’

Moore merry as Owls near agreement

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of tying down defender Liam Palmer to a new deal, according to reports.

The Sun on Sunday saw Palmer is set to sign a new long-term deal with the Owls, with his existing agreement coming to a close next summer.

The 30-year-old has made over 300 appearances after coming through the ranks at Hillsborough, and has got 12 outings under his belt for Darren Moore’s side so far this season.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.