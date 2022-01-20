But what have their rivals been up to?

Here, we look at the top latest developments over the past 24 hours…

Bolton set to land released Millwall front man

Bolton’s patience with Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is set to be rewarded.

It’s believed the Icelandic international has come to an agreement to sever his ties with the Championship outfit – and is poised to make the move to the Trotters.

The 29-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the season, was a reported Pompey target during the summer.

The ex-Reading front man has been at The Den since 2019, making 76 appearance but scoring only seven goals.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is poised to join Bolton Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

He was well down the pecking order at the Lions, and with boss Gary Rowett keen to finance his own moves in the January transfer window, an agreement has been made to mutually cancel Bodvarsson’s contract.

When the striker completes his much-anticipated move to Bolton, he’ll link up with Dion Charles, whom manager Ian Evatt brought in from Accrington earlier in the window.

MK Dons line up Bohs ace as O’Riley replacement

MK Dons boss Liam Manning is gearing up for the departure of Celtic-bound Matt O’Riley by closing in on Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy.

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, a deal to bring the Republic of Ireland under-21 international to League One is in the offing – just days after the Dons brought in fellow Irishman Conor Coventry on a season-long loan from West Ham.

Twenty-year-old Devoy was a key player for Bohs last season and has experience playing in the Europa Conference League.

O’Riley has been linked with moves to Swansea, Blackburn, Huddersfield and West Brom this month but is on the brink of a £1.5m move to the Hoops.

U’s boss refuses to comment on Defoe talk

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has refused to comment on reports linking him with a free transfer move for Jermain Defoe.

The U’s have joined Sunderland, Ipswich and Charlton is eying a move for the former Pompey and England striker who was released by Rangers earlier this month.

However, Robinson would not be drawn on his interest ahead of Oxford’s game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

He told the Oxford Mail: ‘With Jermain, that’s something that we’re not going to comment on.

‘I’ve always been quite open with what we’re trying to do, because the market has been so vast and varied that you know you’re quite comfortable mentioning things.

‘Sometimes I say things for effect to hide situations, but in this situation I don’t think it’s right that we comment on what we’re trying to do.”

The U’s are yet to make a signing this month.

Charlton open to Kirk offers

Charlton are reportedly open to offers for winger Charlie Kirk.

The 24-year-old has struggled to settle in the capital following his £500,000 move from Crewe in the summer.

He’s made 14 appearances for the Addicks this season, while failing to score.

Meanwhile, only five of those outings have come as starts in League One.

Speaking today, Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson told the South London Press: ‘It’s been difficult for him to get game time and he’s a good player with a good reputation. He needs to be playing games.

‘If there was the right opportunity for a loan, it is something we would consider. But obviously it has to be right for all parties.

‘The lad has been first class with his attitude. He trains hard every day, it’s just that his opportunities have been limited.

‘I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet, I think he would admit that.

‘But he is young, he’s got lots of time and he has got a long-term contract, so we have to try and find the best path for him for the remainder of the season.