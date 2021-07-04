That is according to the Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop, with the Lions reportedly keen to offload the former Wolves man.

Bodvarsson has spent the past two seasons at the Lions but generally struggled to make an impact.

In total, he's bagged only seven goals in 68 appearances.

Arriving from Reading in 2019, Bodvarsson has another year on his contract at the Den but manager Gary Rowett looking to move the forward on.

Pompey are supposedly one side who're eyeing a move, along with League One rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Bodvarsson started his career at Selfoss in his native Iceland before joining Norweagian outfit Viking.

His career then took him to Germany with Kaiserslautern before earning a move to Wolves in the summer of 2016.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in action for Iceland. Picture: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bodvarsson has also been capped 60 times for Iceland, scoring three times. He featured for his country in their shock 2-1 win over England in the last 16 of Euro 2016.

The 29-year-old's yet another player with Millwall ties to be linked with Pompey this summer.

The Blues have already signed Shaun Williams after his exit fom the Den, along with former Lions midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

What's more, head coach Danny Cowley s spoken about his admiration for Fratton favourite Ben Thompson. Swathes of Pompey fans are desperate to see him return after a scintillating loan spell during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Blues also have Abdul Abdulmalik on trial, with the 18-year-old yet to sign a new deal with the Londoners.

Cowley remains in the transfer market for a striker after missing out on Jayden Stockley to Charlton.