Here are the main headlines from the third tier from the past 24 hours.

Blues academy graduate extends stay with rivals

Pompey academy graduate Adam May has extended his stay at League One side Cambridge United.

The 24-year-old penned a three-year contract following an impressive campaign with Mark Bonner’s side.

The midfielder has been a standout figure in the U’s side this term, amassing 50 appearances and helping the Abbey Stadium outfit to a 14th-placed finish on their third-tier return.

May also featured in Cambridge’s third-round triumph over Premier League outfit Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Speaking to the club, he admitted his excitement after signing the new deal.

‘I’m buzzing, it wasn’t something I couldn’t turn down,’ said May.

‘I’m delighted to still be here after an amazing two years and long may that continue.’

The midfielder arrived at the U’s in 2020 after coming through the ranks at Fratton Park, where he recorded 30 outings for the Blues.

Peterborough eye ‘£27m-rated’ ace

It comes after the 25-year-old was transfer-listed by the Pilgrims after failing to sign a longer-term deal beyond next summer.

Following a stellar campaign for the Greens, it led boss Steven Schumacher to jokingly place a ‘£27m’ price tag on the all-action midfielder, after interest emerged from Burnley and Barnsley.

This term, the Guinea-Bissau international notched up 50 outings, seeing his stock rise.

Now it appears Grant McCann’s side have joined a long list of admiring clubs, which also includes Preston and Ipswich.

Wednesday want ex-Pompey target

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be one of the clubs interested in signing ex-Pompey target Jack Tucker this summer.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported Darren Moore’s side are keen to capture the central defender after he rejected new terms at relegated Gillingham.

Despite the Gills’ drop to League Two, the 22-year-old has caught the eye this term, amassing 50 outings, while also making 137 appearances for the Kent outfit since his debut in 2017.

Following Jack Whatmough’s departure last summer, Pompey were keen to strike a deal for the centre-back, yet were faced with a £1m asking price – something the Blues couldn’t pursue.

Now, with his contract up at Priestfield, it appears his future lies elsewhere after failing to agree a new contract with Neil Harris’s side.

Ipswich interest in Peterborough star

Ipswich are believed to be keen on a summer swoop for Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor.

The 23-year-old has been pivotal to the Posh’s success in recent years and is claimed to be one of Grant McCann’s prized assets.

Yet, the former Barnet man is said to be on Kieran McKenna’s shopping list in the window, after impressing in the Championship last term.