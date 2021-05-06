League One latest: Former Portsmouth boss eyes £5m striker as he prepares to splash Ipswich Town cash while Peterborough get set to raid Leicester City for former Blues target

Martyn Waghorn (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

A Posh Knight?

Peterborough are keen on former Pompey target Josh Knight after their promotion to the Championship.

The Blues were keen on landing the defender last summer, before he moved to Wycombe on loan for the campaign.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight has excelled at Adams Park this season as the Chairboys battled against the odds to stay in the division before their relegation.

Now the 23-year-old could be set for a move to the Posh, according to our sister title the Peterborough Telegraph.

Posh director of football, Barry Fry, said: ‘We will try and sign players permanently rather than loan them. I believe Leicester will be ready to sell Josh.’

Josh Knight

Cook’s Wag tale

Paul Cook is keen on taking £5m striker Martyn Waghorn to Portman Road, according to reports.

The former Pompey boss has already been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s £10m man Jordan Rhodes, as he plans a massive summer overhaul following the club’s takeover.

And now cash-flush Cook is being linked with taking Derby striker Waghorn back to East Anglia, after his £5m move to Pride Park in 2018, according to Football League World.

Dons waiting on deal

MK Dons are in talks over a new deal with in-demand wing-back Matthew Sorinola.

Sorinola has impressed at Stadium MK this season and is out of contract, with the likes of Brentford, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth keeping tabs on his progress.

And our sister title the MK Citizen has reported a contract is on the table for the 20-year-old to sign, although an agreement has not yet been reached.

Meanwhile, Cameron Jerome is unlikely to stay at MK Dons next season.

The veteran’s had an impressive campaign under Russell Martin, with the 34-year-old scoring 15 goals.

But Martin explained he’s unlikely to be staying put with Pompey’s League One rivals next term.

He told the MK Citizen: ‘He has been a huge part of our squad this season, scored a lot of goals too and if it was just down to football.

‘But he has seen his kids a lot less than before, he has been away from home in a tough year. It has been a lonely period for the guys whose families are a long way away.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.