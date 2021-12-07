And in further managerial developments in League One, Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe has resigned from his Home Park position as he looks set to replace sacked Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy.

The Lilywhites parted company with McAvoy on Monday night, with the Deepdale side 18th in the Championship table.

A host of names had been linked with the job, but Lowe – who won promotion with the Pilgrims and leaves them sat fourth in League One – is expected to be named North End’s new boss as early as today.

That isn’t sitting easy with Plymouth fans, though, despite a current three-match losing streak in the third tier and with games against MK Dons, Sunderland, Charlton and Pompey on the horizon this month.

So to ensure a smooth transition, the League One high-fliers have already appointed Lowe’s assistant, Steven Schumacher, as his replacement.

Ipswich also have some tricky fixtures coming up – hence their desire to quickly name a successor to Cook, who exited Portman Road following a goalless home draw against Barrow in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Yesterday, former player Marc Bircham was hotly-tipped to get the job.

Neil Harris was approached by Pompey in March to succeed Kenny Jackett. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

But fast forward 24 hours and one-time Blues target Harris is now the favourite as far as the bookies are concerned.

The former Millwall and Cardiff manager was approached by Pompey following their decision to part ways with Kenny Jackett in March.

On offer was the managerial job for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, with the situation to be assessed in the summer.

However, Harris was not keen on a short-term arrangement and declined the opportunity.

At the time, The News understood the 44-year-old would have been willing to drop out of the Championship for the Pompey job had a longer contract been available.

While the Blues have since appointed Danny Cowley on a permanent basis, Harris has remained out of work following his Bluebirds departure in January.