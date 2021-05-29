League One latest: Former Portsmouth target primed for title winners after Championship exit

Bye George!

Luton Town have released former Pompey target George Moncur.

And League One champions Hull City are keen on taking the midfielder to the KCOM Stadium, as he looks for a new club next season.

Moncur has attracted interest from the Blues in the past, but looks to be on his way to the Championship following the Tigers’ success this season.

The 27-year-old got 25 Championship appearances under his belt this season, bagging four goals.

Kazenga LuaLua, Harry Isted and Brendan Galloway have also been released by the Hatters.

George Moncur. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

A Luton statement said: ‘We thank all of the players who are leaving us for their effort and commitment during their time as Hatters, which has included promotion to the Championship and establishing the club back in the second tier of English football.

‘George and Kazenga especially will forever be remembered as fans' favourites for the crucial goals they both scored in the League One title win, the Great Escape of 2019-20 and in helping the team secure a top half position in the season just ended.

‘They will always be welcome visitors back to Kenilworth Road and everyone at Luton Town wishes them success in their future career.’

Nico goes

Nico Jones has been backed to bounce back after being released by Oxford United.

The 19-year-old is a free agent this summer after being restricted to just four appearances for the U’s this term.

Boss Karl Robinson told the Oxford Mail: ‘We felt he stood still for a while.

‘There were a few things internally, so we feel it’s the right decision for the football club.

‘He goes with warmth and what he did for us as a young player was second to none.

‘It just shows you, it’s not the end of the road for him in his career.

‘I think he feels going out playing men’s football and being released is better for him and we felt it was as well.’

Sam the Irishman

Sammie Szmodics has expressed his delight after his maiden Republic of Ireland call-up.

The Peterborough man joins Ronan Curtis in Stephen Kenny’s squad for friendlies against Andorra and Hungry.

The former Pompey target told Peterborough’s official site: ‘I am over the moon to receive my first international call-up for a nation that is close to mine and my family’s hearts, I am looking forward to the 12 days ahead and experiencing international football.’

