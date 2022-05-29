Here’s the latest from around the division.

Huddersfield ponder Wycombe move

Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield are tracking Wycombe defender Ryan Tafazolli, according to reports.

Detailed by The Sun, the Terriers are currently keeping tabs on the 30-year-old centre-back following another strong season for the Chairboys.

Throughout this season, the ex-Hull man played 38 games in all competitions as Gareth Ainsworth’s side narrowly missed out on promotion following play-off final defeat to Sunderland.

Notts County and Walsall set for striker battle

Following Doncaster’s relegation to League Two, Notts County and Walsall are set to battle over Donny striker Joe Dodoo, according to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Wycombe's Ryan Tafazolli is reportedly a target for Huddersfield. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 26-year-old scored eight goals in 38 appearances in all competitions last term, but couldn’t halt the club’s slide into the fourth tier.

It may come as no surprise that the Magpies are looking for reinforcements in attack this summer as they look set to lose talisman Kyle Wootton this summer.

As reported by The News, Pompey remain heavily interested, but face stiff competition from a host of EFL clubs.

Darren Moore sets out Sheffield Wednesday’s summer plans

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed the Owls’ summer preparation is well underway.

He told the club’s official YouTube channel: ‘Yeah it’s underway [their transfer work] and it has to happen in the background.

‘Obviously some of the small frustrations is that one or two are away on holiday, which you can understand. But some of the talks have been positive and as I said, the competition is fierce out there, it really is, the competition is fierce.