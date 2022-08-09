Here are the latest headlines from across the third tier.

Ipswich to land veteran defender

Ipswich are on the verge of signing veteran defender Richard Keogh, according to The Gazette.

Sources claim the 35-year-old is set to depart Blackpool and pen a two-year deal at Portman Road despite the Seasiders having already rejected two Town bids for the centre-back.

The former Derby man is understood to be keen on making the move to Suffolk in order to be closer to his family home in Essex.

Keogh has missed the opening two games of the Championship season for Michael Appleton’s side after he sustained a groin injury in a pre-season friendly against Everton.

The veteran defender amassed 31 outings for Blackpool last term under Neil Critchley and has 695 career appearances to his name.

The centre-back would become Ipswich’s seventh summer signing as Kieran McKenna looks to build a promotion chasing side.

Charlton to beat rivals for prospect

Charlton are believed to be closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Reports state that Addicks boss Ben Garner has been given the nod to land the 19-year-old on a season-long loan from their fellow London rivals.

The Reds’ head coach was in attendance for the Eagles’ under-21 game against Brighton on Monday evening at Selhurst Park.

The winger has been in-demand with Charlton fending off League One rivals Oxford United to the youngster’s signature.

Fleetwood linked with Sunderland man

Fleetwood have been credited with a move for Sunderland winger Jack Diamond, reports claim.

The Cod Army are in pole position to sign the 22-year-old on a season-long loan from the Stadium of Light, who spent the 2021-22 campaign with Harrogate.

Town boss Scott Brown kept his cards close to his chest when he was penned with the question after last weekend’s defeat to Plymouth.

He told The Gazette: ‘We’ll just wait and see what happens.

‘You’re always looking to strengthen your squad and the chairman’s (Andy Pilley) been fantastic with us since coming in, so we’ll just wait and see how far I can push that as well.’