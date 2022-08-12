Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a few of the headlines that have caught our eye already today.

Oxford sign Pompey target from Swansea

Oxford United have snapped up Swansea striker Kyle Joseph on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old had been hotly-tipped to join Pompey this summer, with Danny Cowley keen on the Scott and fellow Swans youngsters Morgan Whittaker (now on loan at Plymouth) and Liam Cullen.

However, moves for Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett quickly changed those plans.

Joseph is U’s boss Karl Robinson’s eighth signing of the the window.

He is yet to play senior football this season after sitting out the Swans’ first three games of the new campaign.

Kyle Joseph has joined Oxford on a season-long loan Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

‘I’ve had a bit of a stop-start time, but now I want to kick on and get going,’ Joseph told the Oxford Mail.

‘I’ve had a few 90 minutes with the Under 21s at Swansea, trying to keep myself in as good a shape as possible.

‘I spoke to my agent a few weeks ago and it took a while.

‘When I came in to see the place last week and met the manager, seeing how enthusiastic he was about the football club and where he wants to take it, it was something I wanted to be part of.’

Sheffield Wednesday bemoan departures of exciting young duo

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is bemoaning the loss of two of the Owls’ hottest prospects to Premier League Brentford

This week the Hillsborough outfit saw youngsters Isaac Holland and Tony Yogane move to the Bees’ B team.

Both 16, they will then sign three-year deals with the west London outfit when they turn 17.

The duo had been described as ‘two of the most exciting prospects in the Owls’ academy’.

Speaking about their exits, Moore told the Sheffield Star: ‘We don't ever want to let our better players go.

‘We, here at Sheffield Wednesday, feel that we are a club that are building in the right manner and we try to build through our youth as well.

‘We feel disappointed to lose those two promising players. We wanted them to stay with us, but they have gone to the Premier League and we wish them well.’

Ferguson criticises Peterborough ambition

Former Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has claimed the Posh showed a lack of ambition to remain in the Championship last season.

And he admitted that’s why he decided to quit from his role last February, with relegation back to League One ‘inevitable’ in his eyes.

Peterborough were, indeed, relegated as they finished third from bottom above Barnsley and Reading.

Now managed by Grant McCann, the London Road side currently sit top of the third tier with two wins from two.

They are among the favourites for an instant return to the Championship.

But Ferguson said he and others at the club underestimated the task of keeping them their on their last return.

‘Unfortunately, we didn’t establish ourselves in the Championship,’ Ferguson told coachesvoice.com

‘We underestimated it as a club, and we weren’t ambitious enough with our investment.

‘I just couldn’t see the club getting to where I felt they needed to be to stay in the league, so in February 2022 I decided to leave.

‘I couldn’t face the prospect of being back in League One, and I thought someone else might be able to save them from the drop.

‘It was as far as I could go with Peterborough. We’d reached the end of the road together, and it was time for me to go.