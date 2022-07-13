Former Pompey target rejects League One move

One-time Pompey target Ryan Broom has flatly refused to speak to a League One club after Peterborough accepted an ‘excellent’ deal for the attacking midfielder.

The Posh’s Barry Fry has revealed the potential move was rejected by the 25-year-old, who has been placed on the transfer list at London Road.

Broom spent last season on loan at Plymouth, but the Peterborough Telegraph claim they are not the club involved.

It is also reported that Barnsley are now weighing up a move, with the player’s former boss at Cheltenham, Michael Duff, now in charge of the Tykes.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Fry said: ‘We did a great deal with a League One club for Ryan.

‘There was a fee and some good add-ons, but he has so far refused to even speak to them.

Former Pompey target Ryan Broom is on the transfer list at Peterborough Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘I have no idea what is in the mind of Ryan and his agents, although I have heard his old boss at Barnsley might be interested in him.’

Broom moved to Peterborough in 2020 for an undisclosed fee but has made just five league starts for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Home Park, scoring four goals and creating six in 47 appearances.

Ipswich plot move to bring favourite back

Ipswich face competition to bring Portman Road favourite Bersant Celina back to the club.

Championship duo Preston and Stoke are reported to be keen on the Kosovo international.

Meanwhile, the EADT claims there’s also interest emerging from Turkey and the Middle East in the attacking midfielder.

That interest has forced Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna to explore other options.

Yet it’s claimed Ipswich remain in the driving seat, with the 25-year-old said to favour a return to the League One promotion hopefuls.

Celina, who is currently under contract at French side Dijon, has made 73 appearances during two spells with Ipswich.

Last season he featured 35 times for the club while on loan, scoring six times, as the Portman Road outfit finished 11th in the table.

Derby to add City youngster to ever-growing ranks

Derby are expected to add former Manchester City youngster Kwaku Oduroh to their ever-growing ranks.

The 19-year-old moved a step closer to joining the Rams after announcing his Etihad Stadium departure on Instagram.

The right-back wrote: “After a wonderful 14 years at Manchester City, my time has come to an end, I say goodbye to a place I could call my second home, I say goodbye to many incredible human beings I have been able to share the most part of my life with. I take with me countless memories and many life lessons.’

It’s claimed Oduroh has already featured for Derby in pre-season and is now set to make a permanent move to Liam Rosenior’s side.