Portsmouth boss' James Collins prediction to come true as Cardiff man closes in on Derby move

Football Insider claim the 31-year-old is set to have a medical at the Rams today ahead of a free transfer move from Cardiff.

They also add the Republic of Ireland international, who had a year remaining on his existing Bluebirds deal, will sign a two-year deal with the Pride Park side.

Collins’ move will come as another blow to Danny Cowley – even if the Pompey boss had resigned himself to missing out on the former Luton man.

The Blues had been chasing a loan switch for the Championship front man after being made aware of his availability just a year after his move to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Yet that prospect has since been scuppered, with the now financially secure Rams wanting to take Collins on a permanent basis.

Pompey remain without a recognised senior striker with just more than two weeks to go until the start of the season.