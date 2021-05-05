League One latest: Portsmouth play-off rivals Sunderland eye Rangers goal ace as Sheffield United weigh up move for ex-Blues and Lincoln City boss

Black Cats on prowl for Rangers ace

Former Pompey striker Jermain Defoe is being linked with a move to Sunderland.

The Scotsman reports the Black Cats are keen on the 38-year-old if they gain promotion to the Championship this season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers want the ex-England international to stay where he’s scored six goals in 18 outings this season.

Boss Steven Gerrard told the Scotsman: ‘We're in talks with Jermain at the moment about what's next for Jermain. But we want to be really respectful, we want to give him the time to make his own decisions.

‘I think he's at a stage in his life where we'll listen to Jermain and see what he wants to do moving forward.’

Jermain Defoe (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Blades’ Appy talk

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton is being touted for the Sheffield United manager’s role.

The Sheffield Star report the Lincoln boss has support on the Blades board as they look for a permanent successor to Chris Wilder.

The Premier League outfit are believe to have a five-man shortlist for the role which also includes current caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom and Oostende coach Alexander Blessin.

Dons to Kas in?

MK Dons midfielder David Kasamu is attracting interest from the Championship.

The 21-year-old impressed against Pompey last month and according to The Telegraph has second-tier suitors.

Pools’ play-off priority

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has revealed he took off a trio of players in their win over Doncaster to avoid risk losing them for the play-offs.

Pompey could end up facing the Tangerines in the coming weeks if they defeat Accrington on Sunday, and Critchley explained he took Jordan Gabriel, James Husband and Kevin Stewart off in the 2-0 win over Doncaster with all three on bookings.

Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘Jordan is fine, but with the way the conditions were with the pitch, he’s been booked and it only takes a slip or one moment.

‘That was the same with Kevin Stewart and James Husband as well, because they had been booked and I didn’t want to take any risks.

‘I made a decision what I thought was the right thing to do for the team.

‘They’re big calls, but I’m used to making these decisions, it’s not something I haven’t done before. The team will always come first.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.