League One latest: Portsmouth rivals set for £1.6m cash boost as Plymouth Argyle land ex-West Ham United man

Clubs across the League One are delving into a flurry of transfer action.
With League One transfer business heating up, Pompey are still yet to plunge into the market. But there’s plenty going on elsewhere – here’s the latest.
AFC Bournemouth set for £1.6million League One defender.
Fleetwood Town central defender James Hill is set to make the jump from the League One to Premier League-chasing Bournemouth in a big-money move for the 19-year-old.
Hill has impressed since his breakthrough in 2018 at the age of 16, and this season has been one of the Cod Army's standout players.
With interest from Barcelona and Tottenham Leeds United, the England youth international has chosen the south coast as his next destination in what is reported to be a £1.6m deal.
Hill has made 13 appearances for Fleetwood this term but his time in the north west seems to have come to an end with a medical at Bournemouth imminent.
Steven Crainey’s side have been linked with a move for Pompey striker Ellis Harrison, and following what will be a club record deal for Hill a move may appear feasible in the coming weeks.
Plymouth complete signing of Alfie Lewis
Pompey’s promotion-chasing rivals Plymouth have completed the signing for 22-year-old midfielder Alfie Lewis.
The former West Ham midfielder has scored three times in 31 appearances for Irish Premier Division side St Patricks, which also included lifting the FAI Cup in November.
After his contract came to a close at the end of the year, Lewis joins Argyle on a free transfer and becomes Steven Shcumacher’s first signing of the window.
Bolton Wanderers offer trial for young stopper
Bolton have reportedly offered a trial for promising young Irish goalkeeper David Odumosu.
The 20-year-old left Irish premier division side Drogheda United following the end of his contract, after establishing himself as their number one.
The Ireland under-21 keeper has been a regular feature in the Irish top-flight side, making 49 appearances in two seasons.
The Trotters look to have fended off interest from Scottish sides Dundee United and Aberdeen for the youngster, offering him a three-day trial with Ian Evatt's men.
