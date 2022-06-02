His name has cropped up in the latest League One transfer rumours,

Here’s that story and some of the others doing the rounds in the third tier…

Owls plotting move for Charlton striker

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly ready to rejuvenate their interest in Charlton front man Jayden Stockley.

According to The Star, Owls boss Darren Moore wants to add the striker to his ranks this summer after being denied the chance last year due to financial restrictions.

The Poole-born ace moved to the Addicks from Preston for a reported £500,000 last year as he sought a move back to the south of the country.

He chose the Valley outfit over a reunion with Pompey, who at one point believed they were close to securing the ex-Bournemouth man's services.

Jayden Stockley is wanted by Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Stockley went on to score 20 goals in all competitions for Charlton last term, despite them finishing 13th in the table.

Now Wednesday are ready to test the managerless outfit’s resolve as Moore looks to partner him up front with Lee Gregory next season.

The 28-year-old penned a three-year deal at the Addicks last summer, so a bid in excess of the £500,000 they paid Preston might be needed to lure him away from the Valley.

Peterborough still waiting for interest in transfer-listed quintet

Peterborough are yet to receive any interest in their five transfer-listed players – including Jorge Grant, whom many Pompey fans would love to see at Fratton Park.

Grant is on the list, alongside Mark Beevers, Christy Pym, Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu, following a disappointing first season at London Road that saw them relegated from the Championship.

The former Lincoln playmaker scored two goals and recorded just two assists in all competitions for the Posh and was barely used by new manager Grant McCann following his appointment in February.

He’s since been told he can leave, but Peterborough director of football, Barry Fry, has revealed he doesn’t expect any interested parties meeting a release clause they inserted in the player’s contract following his move from the Imps.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘We got Jorge on the cheap considering how good he had been at Lincoln.

‘He also has a release clause in his Posh contract in the event of relegation from the Championship, but I doubt anyone would reach it.

‘He did struggle last season and it’s difficult to see him fitting into the manager’s style of play, but we do want a fee for him.

‘We want to move him on, but if he stays he was at least very good the last time he played in League One.’

Stoke give Bristol Rovers hope of Taylor return

Stoke boss Michael O’Neil has indicated highly-rated centre-back Connor Taylor could continue his development in League One next season.

That will go down well with Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton, who is keen to work with the 20-year-old following his loan spell at the Memorial Stadium last season.

Yet, according to Bristol Live, they might face competition for his services.

Several other third-tier clubs are supposedly interested in the player who impressed both in his defensive duties and progressive style on the ball during the Gas’ promotion-winning campaign.

O’Neil told Stoke Live: ‘Connor’s obviously had the best experience (at Bristol Rovers) and he’ll come back in pre-season and we’ll see where he’s at. League Two is a good test. The next step is League One.

‘He’s a good young player who we have high hopes for and we have to manage him.