On Monday, the Posh unveiled their retained list following their relegation from the Championship, with the attacking-midfielder given permission to leave.

This term, the former Lincoln man returned three goals from 26 outings in the second tier, but amassed only four league outings following McCann’s appointment in February.

Danny Cowley knows all about Grant, who has proven to be a class act at League One level during his career.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss brought him to Sincil Bank in 2019, describing him as being ‘really, really talented’ at the time of his arrival.

Pompey currently have Michael Jacobs, who can operate in a similar position, while Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness have often played behind a lone striker as well.

Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe are the only central midfielders contracted beyond the summer, while Louis Thompson and Shaun Williams have still not had their futures confirmed.

Where Grant goes, after just one season at London Road remains to be seen.

Pompey fans have given their verdict on Jorge Grant's transfer-listing at Peterborough.

Yet the Fratton faithful hope his next destination will be the south coast, with many taking to social media to help persuade the manager to snap him up.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@HarvMarksy: Sign Jorge Grant today.

@PFCAlf: Danny Cowley signed Joe Morrell at Lincoln - Pompey sign him.

Danny Cowley signed Tyler Walker at Lincoln - Pompey sign him.

Danny Cowley signed Jorge Grant at Lincoln - …

@Pompey_Goals: Jorge Grant available for transfer. Go get him.

@reece_w99: Can't see us signing Jorge Grant.

Doesn't fit our transfer policy of flatly refusing to sign a midfielder with a smidgeon of footballing intelligence.

If by some miracle we did sign him, as soon as we saw he could actually take a set piece, he'd be transfer listed anyway.

@SxPFC_: Jorge Grant yes please get it done Danny Cowley.

@pompeyshaun1986: Jorge Grant would be ideal to sit behind a striker. Danny took him to Lincoln didn't he?

@MichaelConnor27: Can we look at the fact that Jorge Grant had 13 goals and nine assists from midfield for Lincoln in 20/21, which also got cut off in March. Please sign him!

@danieledmunds4: Ben Thompson (always linked). Matt Butcher/Marlon Pack (Pompey boys). Jorge Grant (worked with Cowley).

With Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson how good could our midfield be?