One of those was Shaun Williams’ move to Gillingham following his Pompey release.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing brewing beneath the surface.

Here’s the latest news as League One clubs continue to plot a course that will hopefully prove successful ahead of next season.

Owls swoop for Wycombe stopper

Sheffield Wednesday are in advanced talks to sign Wycombe keeper David Stockdale.

The Owls see the 36-year-old as the perfect replacement for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has returned to Burnley following a successful season-long loan at Hillsborough.

Stockdale’s Adams Park contract expires at the end of this month and the Chairboys have tabled an offer to keep him.

Jayden Stockley has been liked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Yet Darren Moore’s side appear the favourites for the former Fulham, Birmingham and Brighton stopper’s signature, with a deal reportedly close.

Stockdale kept 18 clean sheets for Wycombe last season as they finished sixth in the table and missed out of promotion via the play-offs.

Wednesday forced into striker rethink after Charlton owner’s warning

Wednesday, meanwhile, have been told they will have to pay an ‘astronomical amount’ to land former Pompey target Jayden Stockley this summer.

That’s the message from Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard, who suggested the Owls would have to break the bank to sign the striker, who is just one year into his Addicks stay.

Moore has put the 28-year-old at the top of his wanted list as he looks to add additional firepower to his ranks.

Stockley scored 20 goals in all competitions last season after appearing on the brink of a move to Fratton Park.

Yet he might have to rethink those plans following Sandgaard’s comments.

Speaking to the South London Press, he said: ‘There is interest in him because he is probably the best forward in League One.

‘It is natural that he creates a lot of interest.

‘He had a period with an injury last season that hurt the number of goals he ended up scoring. But he is still a great player and he is also a great character to have around the dressing room.

‘He has a lot of value for us. If we were to let go of him it would have to be for an astronomical amount.

‘I definitely see him being an integral part of our team.’

Wright signs new Leicester deal

Pompey-linked Leicester youngster Callum Wright has signed a new deal at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have extended the 22-year-old’s contract for another season after taking up an option they had on the player.

Wright will now join the Leicester first team for pre-season training, before boss Brendan Rodgers makes a decision on his future.

The attacking midfielder has spent the past 18 months on loan at Cheltenham, where he scored nine goals and recorded seven assists last season.

He was an inspirational figure for the Robins in Pompey’s dismal 1-0 defeat at Whaddon Road in April.

As well as the Blues, both Luton and Plymouth Argyle are known admirers, while Cheltenham would also welcome the prospect of another loan deal.

Speaking on Leicester’s website, Wright said: ‘I can’t wait to take on the next challenge.

‘I’m just embracing the challenges right now.