Reports claim the Foxes have taken up the option to keep the 22-year-old for another year.

The Premier League side will also give the attacking midfielder the chance to impress in pre-season – a strategy that has also been afforded to Blues loanee George Hirst.

However, Wright could apparently still be sold or loaned out ahead of the 2022-23 season, with a host of clubs keeping a close eye on his progress.

Leicester youngster Callum Wright has enjoyed two loan spells at Cheltenham in recent years Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The News revealed on Monday that the former Blackburn Rovers youngster was on Danny Cowley’s radar after two successful loans spells at Cheltenham.

Since then it has emerged that Luton and Plymouth are also keeping tabs on the player’s development, while the Robins would also love to see him back for a third spell at Whaddon Road.