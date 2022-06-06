Here are the latest headlines from around League One.

Owls examine potential return for defender

Sheffield Wednesday are examining a potential Hillsborough return for Birmingham defender Harlee Dean.

The Owls are reportedly monitoring the 30-year-old’s situation after he was deemed surplus to requirement at St Andrews by Lee Bowyer.

The centre-back spent the second half of last term on loan with Darren Moore’s side but injuries hampered his stay and he made just nine outings following his January switch.

With the south Yorkshire outfit eyeing a potential deal, Dean admitted he would be keen on a return to Hillsborough, after previously claiming his future would not be with the Blues.

Although the central defender still has a year remaining on his current deal, Bowyer has already played down the prospect of him playing his way back into his City squad.

Derby target Cardiff swoop

Derby are targeting a surprise swoop for Cardiff striker James Collins this summer.

Sources claim Wayne Rooney wants to snap up the Republic of Ireland striker, despite a disappointing season with the Bluebirds.

The 31-year-old suffered a lacklustre maiden campaign with the Welsh outfit - scoring three goals in 30 appearances in all competitions last term.

Collins fell out of favour with Sean Morrison towards the end of the season and was an unused sub in Cardiff’s 1-0 victory over the Rams on the final day of the campaign.

The forward was signed last summer after playing a key role in Luton’s rise from League Two to the Championship, where he netted 72 times in 183 outings for the Hatters.

Barnsley to talk with Burton boss

Barnsley are poised to speak with Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink this week, according to reports.

The 50-year-old is currently the frontrunner to land the vacant role in the Oakwell dugout and is believed to be the Tykes’ preferred option for the job.

It comes after the Reds spoke to Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsey last week.