Sheffield Wednesday unveil double signing

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signings of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham.

The pair arrived at Hillsborough after they failed to agree deals with the Millers following their promotion to the Championship.

Smith will face former side Pompey in the first game of the season as Danny Cowley’s side travel to Hillsborough on July 30.

The striker joins Wednesday on the back of an impressive campaign, which saw him score 25 goals in 54 outings for the Millers in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ihiekwe was another to find success with Rotherham last term - featuring 52 times in all competitions, while also being included in the League One team of the season.

The duo become Wednesday’s fourth and fifth signings of the summer respectively following moves for Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks.

Wycombe confirm contracts for trio

Wycombe have confirmed fresh deals for Joe Jacobson, Dominic Gape and Pompey January target Lewis Wing.

The Chairboys revealed the trio penned new terms for the upcoming campaign but failed to disclose the length of their contracts.

The new contract will mark club captain Jacobson’s ninth season at Adams Park, where he has amassed 351 appearances – including 42 goals – from left-back.

Before joining Wanderers in January, Wing had been linked with a late window move to Fratton Park as Cowley looked to strengthen his engine room.

However, a deal wasn’t struck and the midfielder, who arrived from Middlesbrough, would go on to make 15 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side during the second half of the campaign.

Despite an injury-hit campaign, Gape featured 15 times for Wycombe last term.

His new deal extends his stay at Adams Park into a seventh season.

The trio of new deals comes after the Chairboys lost key defender Anthony Stewart to Aberdeen and goalkeeper Stcokdale to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich sign Arsenal prospect

Ipswich have signed youngster Tyreece John-Jules on loan from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old penned a season-long deal at Portman Road to become Kieran McKenna’s fourth summer signing.

The forward has been in the youth ranks with the Gunners since the age of eight but is yet to make a professional appearance for the North London outfit.