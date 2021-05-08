GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 31: Kevin Nisbet of Scotland controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between Scotland and Faroe Islands on March 31, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sunderland keen on Nisbet

Sunderland are reportedly interested in former Pompey target Kevin Nisbet.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Brentford are also targeting the Hibernian striker as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney should he depart this summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nisbet has scored 17 goals in 42 appearances for Hibs this season, helping them to third in the Scottish Premiership and reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Pompey monitored Nisbet during his prolific season with Dunfermline in 2019-20 but were braced to miss out on his services last summer.

Birmingham also pursued a move for the Scotland international in January.

Gills open talks with key men

Gillingham have opened contract negotiations with Connor Ogilvie and Jordan Graham.

That’s according to the Kent Messenger, with the Gills keen to tie down the pair ahead of next term.

Let-back Ogilvie, who was linked with Pompey last summer, scored five goals in 50 appearances to help the Priestfield outfit to a mid-table finish in League One.

Graham has been one of Gillingham’s chief attacking threats. The winger has bagged 13 times from 43 appearances.

Both are out of contract next month and will likely have suitors, although the Gills want to retain the duo.

Meanwhile, Steve Evans has said he’s open to staying on as manager next season despite Gillingham working with the same budget.

Liverpool legend’s son wanted by Everton

Wigan youngster James Carragher – the son of Liverpool legend Jamie – is wanted by Everton.

Carragher, 18, has yet to make his first-team debut for the Latics but is well regarded at the DW Stadium.

The Liverpool Echo reports Everton are in negotiations with Wigan and want to add the centre-back to their under-23s set-up.