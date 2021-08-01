League One latest: Sunderland pounce for striker linked with likes of Arsenal and Manchester United as League One rival's move for ex-Birmingham City, Oxford United and Hull City man collapses

Daniel Jebbison

Black Cats pounce for striker

Sunderland are set to land Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.

Jebbison has reportedly been attracting interest from a host of Europe’s top clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Spurs, Everton and Bayern Munich.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Lee Johnson is said to be the man who is on the verge of capturing the 18-year-old on loan for the season, according to the Northern Echo.

Talks are said to be at an advanced stage to take the 18-year-old to the Stadium of Light, and he attended their warm-up victory over Hull City yesterday.

Jebbison will follow Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Callum Doyle, who have all arrived at Sunderland this summer.

Championship striker set to step down

Cardiff City striker Mark Harris is attracting League One interest, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is said to be on the radar of both Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United as a loan option.

Harris played 17 Championship games last season and bagged 17 goals.

Now The Sun says the front man will drop down to the third tier to pick up game time in the new campaign.

Adkins out to improve Addicks

Nigel Adkins is still keen to strengthen his Charlton Athletic side before the close of the transfer window.

But Adkins isn’t sure is he’ll get any deals over the line before the campaign gets underway next weekend.

The Addicks have landed the likes of former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray and summer Blues target Jayden Stockley, along with George Dobson, Akin Famewo and Sean Clare.

When asked about signing new players before next weekend, Adkins told London News Online: ‘Time will tell. There’s obviously players that we’ve been tracking. We’ve had bids in for players as well. We’ll just have to see how they come to fruition. That’s the important thing. We’ll see what happens.

‘What we have got is a spirit amongst the players that we’ve got where everyone is working so, so hard for each other. What we’re trying to do is help them with a few more additions to the squad which is important.

‘The season starts on Saturday, the transfer window is still going to be open for a few weeks after that. Our intention is to bring a few more players in, I think that’s fair for everybody to see.’

Robins transfer blow

Cheltenham Town’s bid to land Dan Crowley has hit the buffers.

The midfielder has been training with the League One new boys after leaving Birmingham City this summer.

But Robins boss Michael Duff told Gloucestershire Live a deal has failed to get over the line.

He said: ‘Obviously we've had Dan in last week and we were close to a deal, but the agent has moved the posts a little bit and me and Micky (Moore) basically feel it isn't the right deal. We have both moved on, shaken hands and moved on.

‘It wasn't a case of being held to ransom, but you think you are close to a deal and agents try and squeak a little bit more and we have to try and assess is it worth that. Between me and Micky, we decided no.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.