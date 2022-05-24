In the meantime, there is plenty of transfer gossip circulating around League One.

Here are the latest headlines involving Pompey’s third-tier rivals.

Talleres boss reveals stance on Owls star

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been reported that the Argentine Primera Division outfit were keen on a move for the 28-year-old.

Now the former Rangers boss has confirmed his interest in the forward whom he managed at Ibrox, stating his desire to sign the striker.

The Talleres chief said: ‘Yes it’s true I want him.

Talleres boss Pedro Caixinha has revealed their transfer stance Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

‘I got to work with Josh Windass at Rangers in Scotland and I keep in touch with him. He's a quality player.’

Windass only amassed 12 appearances last term, finding the net on four occasions.

Now the ex-Gers boss is keen to link up with his former ace as the forward looks to rejuvenate his career in South America.

Rooney targets United reunion

Derby are keen to sign reportedly out-of-contract defender Phil Bardsley this summer.

The Rams have been continuously linked with the 36-year-old, who is yet to have his future confirmed by Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.

This could see boss Wayne Rooney reunite with his ex-Manchester United team-mate at Pride Park.

The ex-Sunderland man amassed 71 outings in five years at Turf Moor, yet only managed three cup appearances last term.

Despite strong interest, a deal will not be complete until American businessman Chris Kirchner finalises his takeover of Derby.

Premier League interest in Ipswich starlet

Arsenal and West Ham are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Ipswich youngster Tawanda Chirewa.

The Premier League duo are both keen to recruit the 18-year-old to strengthen their development squads.

The striker impressed in the Professional Development League Two South last term, scoring 12 times as Town’s under-23’s side claimed the title.

Chirewa’s first professional appearance came in the Papa John’s Trophy in 2019, registering as the Blues’ second ever youngest player.