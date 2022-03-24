Indeed, there’s still plenty happening across the division, with Sunderland’s ex-Blues striker Jermain Defoe announcing his retirement.

Meanwhile, here’s what else has caught our eye in the third tier.

Robinson welcomes Dons board’s backing

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has welcomed a statement from the club’s board that backs his management and admits the Dons boss could have been supported more.

The AFCW PLC board and the Dons Trust board issued the statement after the Plough Lane side stretched their current League One run without a win to 19 matches, following their 3-1 loss at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The immediate aftermath of the result, which left Wimbledon in the relegation zone for the first time this season, prompted Robinson to say he was embarrassed and hurt by the Dons’ current plight.

Now, after the board said that they believe Robinson is ‘the right man to remain as our head coach’ and admitted more support could have come his way, the Dons boss said he just wants to continue leading the club forward.

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He told the South London Press: ‘It’s not a relief to me (the statement), because it’s not about me.

‘Me working for Wimbledon isn’t a job – it’s a mission to bring back future success for the fans and the people I have gotten to know over my 18 years here.

‘I’m just pleased that they have got belief in the model to move forward and that they have got the plan and want to back the plan.

‘To stay fan-owned, if you’re going to stay that way, then you have to do it in a very, very different way.

‘I understand we’re not where we want to be now, but all the positive stuff that is happening – having young internationals and being thought of by top clubs to look after their loan players – will help us grow in the future and give us a greater chance of having success.

‘I’m really pleased the club are thinking forward.’

Charlton youngster is wanted man

Charlton youngster Lucas Ness has a growing list of admirers reportedly keen to take his career to a new level.

According to Football League World, Premier League duo Norwich and Burnley are monitoring the defender who us currently on loan at National League South Hampton & Richmond.

Coventry and Plymouth are also apparently keen – as are AFC Bournemouth, who reportedly the favourites to land the 20-year-old.

It’s claimed the Addicks are keen to tie the former Met Police ace down to a long-term deal amid the interest Ness is generating.

Plymouth ban quintet from games following disorder during Wigan game

Plymouth have banned five fans from attending matches at Home Park following a mass brawl during a game last year.

The Pilgrims supporters – Lewis Harris, Dylan Yardley, Thomas Dunne, George Mitchell and Keiran Harries will also be barred form attending away games.

The banning orders were issued after the quintet admitted in court that they took part in a fight during Plymouth’s home game against Wigan last November.

Court proceedings were initiated following a joint investigation by Argyle, the FA and Devon & Cornwall Police.