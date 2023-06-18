News you can trust since 1877
League One news: Leyton Orient and Oxford United eye targets, Fleetwood Town man leaves

Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Pompey prepare for next season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Pompey have been busy bolstering their squad recently as they prepare for John Mousinho’s first full season in charge. They have signed Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully and Christian Saydee.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has also left for Lincoln City. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Quartet eye winger

Leyton Orient, Peterborough United, Northampton Town and Stevenage are keen on Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin, according to Football Insider. The third tier quartet are all said to be interested in luring the Northern Ireland international over to England ahead of the next campaign. He has been with his current club since 2021 having also played for Linfield, Warrenpoint and Cliftonville in the past.

Fleetwood Town let attacker leave

Fleetwood Town have let forward Chris Conn-Clarke leave on a permanent basis for National League side Altrincham. The 21-year-old, who is a Northern Ireland youth international, has been recalled by the Cod Army from his loan spell at Waterford to seal his exit. He was on the books at Burnley from 2018 to 2021 but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Oxford United eye goalkeeper

The Sun claim Oxford United are keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle on loan for the next campaign. The former Charlton Athletic man spent the second-half of last term on loan at Crewe Alexandra in League Two to get some experience under his belt. He made nine appearances for the Cheshire club in all competitions and may now secure another temporary switch.

