Pompey have been busy bolstering their squad recently as they prepare for John Mousinho’s first full season in charge. They have signed Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Anthony Scully and Christian Saydee.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has also left for Lincoln City. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Quartet eye winger

Leyton Orient, Peterborough United, Northampton Town and Stevenage are keen on Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin, according to Football Insider. The third tier quartet are all said to be interested in luring the Northern Ireland international over to England ahead of the next campaign. He has been with his current club since 2021 having also played for Linfield, Warrenpoint and Cliftonville in the past.

Fleetwood Town let attacker leave

Fleetwood Town have let forward Chris Conn-Clarke leave on a permanent basis for National League side Altrincham. The 21-year-old, who is a Northern Ireland youth international, has been recalled by the Cod Army from his loan spell at Waterford to seal his exit. He was on the books at Burnley from 2018 to 2021 but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Oxford United eye goalkeeper