Pompey will be aiming for promotion from League One next season under John Mousinho. They have been very busy so far on the transfer front as their boss puts his own stamp on the squad.

The new campaign starts on the 5th August with a home clash against Bristol Rovers. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the rest of the third tier...

Oxford United land stopper

There will be a new face between the sticks at the Kassam Stadium next term in the form of Brighton and Hove Albion youngster James Beadle. Oxford United have agreed a loan deal with the Seagulls for the highly-rated 18-year-old after his spell in League Two at Crewe Alexandra in the last campaign. The teenager will now compete with former Pompey stopper Simon Eastwood for the number one spot under Liam Manning.

Port Vale bring in free agent

Port Vale have brought in goalkeeper Connor Ripley on a free transfer following his departure from Morecambe after the Shrimps were relegated to League Two. The 30-years-old, who will officially become a free agent at the end of the month, will pen a two-year deal at Vale Park on 1st July. He has made 226 appearances so far in his career and has played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Bradford City, Preston North End and Salford City in the past.

Barnsley managerial latest