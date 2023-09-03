League One news: Peterborough United man stays, Wycombe Wanderers midfielder loaned out and new face at Burton Albion
Latest League One news and rumours following Pompey’s weekend win
Pompey beat Peterborough United 3-1 this weekend at Fratton Park. Colby Bishop, Abu Kamara and Regan Poole were all on the scoresheet.
Next up for John Mousinho’s side is an away trip to Derby County after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...
Peterborough man stays
Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris saw a deadline day move to Bristol Rovers collapse, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph. The attacker will now be staying put at London Road until the January window at least. He was placed on the transfer list earlier this summer after the Posh’s play-off loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the semi-finals stage last season.
Wycombe Wanderers youngster loaned out
Wycombe Wanderers have loaned out Luca Woodhouse to Worthing in non-league. The midfielder, who is 19-years-old, has been given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt. He joined the Chairboys 12 months ago from Tonbridge.
Burton Albion bring in new face
Burton Albion have signed Beryly Lubala on a free transfer to bolster their attacking options. The winger has linked up with the Brewers on a free transfer after leaving Blackpool at the end of last term. He has told their club website: “It feels great. I’m glad to finally get the move over the line and I’m ready to crack on and get to work. I got the call from the manager to come in a couple of weeks ago and since then, things have progressed really quickly.
“I was at the club as a child, before the academy was a centre of excellence and to come back is brilliant. The growth of the club is massive and how family oriented it is. You can see the community is really tight around here and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”