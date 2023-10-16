Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have made an impressive start to the new season and sit top of the tree. They had a break from league action over the weekend due to international call-ups.

John Mousinho’s side are back on Saturday against Carlisle United. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...

Peterborough United expected to lose defender

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough United are ‘expected’ to lose defender Ronnie Edwards in January, as detailed in a report by the Peterborough Telegraph, with an unnamed Championship side favourites to snap him up. The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, has been linked with West Ham over recent times. He has been with the Posh since 2020 and has made 101 appearances for them in all competitions.

Exeter City loan man enjoying spell

Aston Villa goalkeeper Vil Sinisalo is enjoying life on loan at Exeter City in the third tier. He was given the green light to link up with the Grecians over the summer to get some experience under his belt.

The Finland international has said, as per DevonLive: “I have loved being here, enjoyed this the most I have ever enjoyed and have loved every minute. The fans have been really welcoming, and given me a platform to develop as a person and a footballer and I will get better and develop every game I play and I couldn’t have wished for a better welcome.”

Ex-Wigan Athletic defender lands managerial role

Pascal Chimbonda, formerly of Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers, has become the new manager of Skelmersdale United. The 44-year-old has dropped into the North West Counties Premier Division to kick-start his career in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad