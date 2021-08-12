League One news round-up: Promotion rivals bid for former Portsmouth target while Sheffield Wednesday signing speaks on his 'no-brainer' move to Hillsborough
Lincoln City have had a bid rejected for former Pompey target and Bristol Rovers striker Brandon Hanlan this week.
Pompey were heavily linked with Brandon Hanlan last season - who had scored 16 goals in 84 appearances for Gillingham at the time of their interest.
However, Kenny Jackett’s side were not prepared to stump up the cash expected to lure the forward to Fratton Park and so looked elsewhere.
Bristol Rovers snapped up Hanlan and, following a tribunal earlier this summer, must pay the Gills £150,000 for his signature.
The Gas are now refusing to let the 24-year-old leave for any less than the £150k price-tag placed on his head.
Pompey have been on the hunt for a striker this summer and have so far bolstered their attacking options with Jayden Reid, Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst.
Elsewhere, Owls’ new signing Florian Kamberi has been discussing his ‘no-brainer’ move to Sheffield Wednesday.
Speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said: "My agent spoke with other clubs as well but when I heard about Sheffield Wednesday it was a no-brainer for me.
"I felt from the first chat that I had with the manager very comfortable and wanted and that's why I am here now.
"I felt comfortable when I spoke to Darren Moore and it was a no-brainer for me to come here and play for a massive club like Sheffield Wednesday.”
Kamberi made his league debut for the Owls in their 0-0 stalemate against Charlton Athletic at the weekend, coming off the bench to replace the injured Callum Paterson.
The striker will have plenty of competition up top this season after the club have seen the arrivals of several attacking players including Sylla Sow and Lee Gregory.
Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson provided an update on full-back Denver Hume’s contract talks in Sunderland’s presss conference today.
The defender is yet to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.
Johnson said: "In terms of negotiations, they have been considered and the best offer has been put forward but the best offer has been declined.
"So unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change.
"But at the same time the door is always open while that process is going on for Denver to take that contract offer and that will be up to him his family and his representatives to decide."