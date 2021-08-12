Brandon Hanlan of Bristol Rovers makes a break during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town at Memorial Stadium on March 23, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Pompey were heavily linked with Brandon Hanlan last season - who had scored 16 goals in 84 appearances for Gillingham at the time of their interest.

However, Kenny Jackett’s side were not prepared to stump up the cash expected to lure the forward to Fratton Park and so looked elsewhere.

Bristol Rovers snapped up Hanlan and, following a tribunal earlier this summer, must pay the Gills £150,000 for his signature.

Florian Kamberi of Sheffield Wednesday looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley on August 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The Gas are now refusing to let the 24-year-old leave for any less than the £150k price-tag placed on his head.

Pompey have been on the hunt for a striker this summer and have so far bolstered their attacking options with Jayden Reid, Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said: "My agent spoke with other clubs as well but when I heard about Sheffield Wednesday it was a no-brainer for me.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Denver Hume of Sunderland in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I felt from the first chat that I had with the manager very comfortable and wanted and that's why I am here now.

"I felt comfortable when I spoke to Darren Moore and it was a no-brainer for me to come here and play for a massive club like Sheffield Wednesday.”

Kamberi made his league debut for the Owls in their 0-0 stalemate against Charlton Athletic at the weekend, coming off the bench to replace the injured Callum Paterson.

The striker will have plenty of competition up top this season after the club have seen the arrivals of several attacking players including Sylla Sow and Lee Gregory.

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson provided an update on full-back Denver Hume’s contract talks in Sunderland’s presss conference today.

The defender is yet to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.

Johnson said: "In terms of negotiations, they have been considered and the best offer has been put forward but the best offer has been declined.

"So unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change.