Is this how the League One table will look when Portsmouth's thrilling promotion push comes to an end?

We are in the midst of what pundits routinely describe as the 'crucial festive period' and it could be pivotal in Portsmouth's bid to secure the League One title.

John Mousinho's side have been in stunning form so far this season and are currently looking a sure bet to bring an end to Pompey's seven-year stay in English football's third tier. They won't have it all their own way and there are several clubs looking to hunt them down after they ensured their were the division's Christmas number one.

Hot on Pompey's heels are the likes of Peterborough United, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, who will all be ready and willing to take advantage of any slip-ups from the current frontrunners.