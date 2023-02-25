News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

League One results predicted - including outcomes of today's Portsmouth, Bolton, Barnsley, Charlton and Ipswich games: gallery

Pompey welcome Cheltenham Town to Fratton Park today as John Mousinho looks to maintain his unbeaten record on home soil.

By Mark McMahon
2 minutes ago

Since being named as Blues head coach at the end of last month, Pompey have beaten both Exeter and Burton at PO4, while they only just missed out on securing maximum points against Barnsley.

It’s been the foundations of a solid start to life at Fratton for the former Oxford United defender – irrespective of the play-off picture.

And with plenty of games still to play this season, Mousinho will be determined not to gift Southampton-supporting Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott an easy time on his return to the south coast.

But how do the so-called data experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe the game will go? Will the Blues record the double over the Robins, after beating them 2-0 at Whaddon Road back in August?

Here’s how they see the game panning out, along with the rest of the games in today’s League One programme.

1. Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop scores, Portsmouth 1-0 Barnsley during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Barnsley at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 4 February 2023.

Pompey play host to Cheltenham in League One today.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

2. Oxford United v Bristol Rovers - home win

Oxford United win: 52%. Bristol Rovers win: 24%. Draw: 24%.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales

3. Barnsley v Derby County - away win

Barnsley win: 36%. Derby County win: 37%. Draw: 27%.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

4. Bolton v Port Vale - home win

Bolton win: 71%. Port Vale win: 9%. Draw: 20%.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
John MousinhoBluesLeague OneBarnsleyPortsmouthBoltonCharltonIpswichCheltenham TownFratton Park