Pompey welcome Cheltenham Town to Fratton Park today as John Mousinho looks to maintain his unbeaten record on home soil.

Since being named as Blues head coach at the end of last month, Pompey have beaten both Exeter and Burton at PO4, while they only just missed out on securing maximum points against Barnsley.

It’s been the foundations of a solid start to life at Fratton for the former Oxford United defender – irrespective of the play-off picture.

And with plenty of games still to play this season, Mousinho will be determined not to gift Southampton-supporting Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott an easy time on his return to the south coast.

But how do the so-called data experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe the game will go? Will the Blues record the double over the Robins, after beating them 2-0 at Whaddon Road back in August?

Here’s how they see the game panning out, along with the rest of the games in today’s League One programme.

