League One shirt prices: How cost of Portsmouth jersey for 2022-23 season compares to Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Bolton & Co

Pompey have been showing off their new kits for the 2022-23 season.

By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 2:36 pm

Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday gave fans the first glimpse of the Blues in their new third kit.

Meanwhile, a week earlier, the pre-season friendly defeat at the hands of Coventry saw Danny Cowley’s new-look side wear the latest home shirt for the very first time.

It’s currently on sale, while the third kit – both designed by Nike – will be available to buy from 9am on Saturday, August 6.

At present, no away shirt has been revealed.

Yet fans know that to buy any adult shirt for the season ahead then they’ll have to fork out £55 to do so.

That’s quite a lot, but how does it compare to prices rivals have placed on their 2022-23 looks?

Here’s what we found out...

1. Derby County

Price: N/A Manufacturer: Umbro

2. Accrington

Price: £39.99 Manufacturer: Adidas

3. Burton Albion

Price: £42.99; Manufacturer: TAG. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

4. Port Vale

Price: £44; Manufacturer: Errea Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

