Here’s the latest from Pompey’s third-tier rivals as the summer transfer window starts to pick up pace.

Shrews check out Chuks

Shrewsbury are set to offer Chuks Aneke a lucrative contract in a bid to prise him to New Meadow.

Chuks Aneke. Picture: Adam Davy - Pool/Getty Images

Football Insider claim that the Shrews are hoping to poach the former Pompey target, who has yet to sign a new deal at Charlton.

Aneke scored 16 goals in 41 games as the Addicks just missed out on the play-offs this season.

The former Arsenal forward is now a free agent and Steve Cotterill is supposedly keen to bring him to Shewsbury.

The Shropshire outfit have already signed Luke Leahy and Matthew Pennington.

Ruthless Richie

Richie Wellens insists he'll give all his Doncaster troops 'a clean slate' heading into pre-season.

However, the new Rovers chief insists they won't be given much time to impress as he plots a rebuild of his side.

Donny capitulated following Darren Moore's departure to Sheffield Wednesday in March, dropping from the play-offs to finish 14th under caretaker boss Andy Butler.

Wellens was unhappy with how the campaign ended at the Keepmoat and is prepared to be ruthless this summer.

He told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘If I’m being brutally honest, I don’t think myself or the supporters were happy with the last seven or eight games.

‘There will be players there that are given a clean slate. But make no bones about it, if they come in pre-season and don’t hit the ground running then there will be room to bring in more.

'I’m giving everyone the opportunity because I think I’m a fair person. But I can also be ruthless and I want players that can take me forward.’

Sykes eyed by Ipswich

Ipswich are hoping to snap-up Mark Sykes on a free transfer, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The midfielder is out of contract at Oxford, having penned a two-and-a-half year deal when arriving from Glenavon in January 2019.

Sykes featured 42 times as Karl Robinson's side's came to an end after suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Blackpool.

Paul Cook's plotting a major overhaul at Ipswich and Sykes is one player who could be part of that.

Grigg wanted back at Wigan

The Sun on Sunday report that Wigan are keen for Will Grigg to return.

The striker was a fans’ favourite at the DW Stadium before joining Sunderland in a multi-million pound deal in January 2019.

Things haven’t gone to plan for Grigg at the Stadium of Light and he spent the second half of this term on loan at MK Dons, where he netted eight times in 20 games.

The Dons would reportedly like the ex-Brentford forward back.

However, Wigan have also been credited with interest after they retained the League One status in remarkable fashion.