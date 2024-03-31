Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth further strengthened their case for automatic promotion on Friday after beating Wycombe Wanderers 3-1. Christian Saydee added to Colby Bishop's first-half brace at Adams Park to ensure all three points returned south.

John Mousinho's side are now five points clear at the top of League One with a game in hand, but the tight turnaround leaves little time to rest and Tuesday's visit of Derby County to Fratton Park will be massive. In the meantime, The News has rounded up some of the latest stories around the league.

Interest in Port Vale star

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Port Vale youngster Baylee Dipepa. The Sun reports that the Premier League club's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has an eye on League One as he tries to find the 'next Kylian Mbappe'.

Dipepa is catching the eye in what is a breakthrough season for the 17-year-old, who has scored twice in 17 League One appearances for Port Vale. The forward also impressed while away with England under-17s, scoring three times in two games over the break.

Ratcliffe is keen to source young English talent from the lower leagues and could have scouts watching plenty of League One football in the coming months, including potential Portsmouth games.

Derby loan decision

Derby County are expected to let Dajaune Brown pay out his loan spell at Gateshead despite manager Paul Warne giving the prospect of a recall 'massive thought'. Brown has eight goals for Gateshead and his form has led to suggestions he could be used in the League One promotion run-in.

"We have given it massive thought," Rams boss Warne told Derbyshire Live. "If it was the situation we were in eight weeks ago, we probably would have called him back. We sent Dajaune out for the exact reason that I said initially, which was to play men's football, make a name for himself, score some goals, get beaten up a little bit because it's different to academy football.