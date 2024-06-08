A stoppage time goal can either be the best feeling in the world or the worst.

If your team is lucky enough to make the most of any additional time by scoring, on most occasions it can change the complexion of the game. A loss can turn in to a draw or even better a point can be turned in to three.

Back in the 1990s, 2000s and some of the 2010s, stoppage time goals were sometimes referred to as 'Fergie Time'. Manchester United always seemed to turn results in their favour in added on time under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

After watching what had happened in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Several divisions opted to play added-on injury time in an effort to combat time wasting. Usually you'd have between three to five minutes, but this season saw stoppage time boards go in to double figures.

Fans, managers and players wouldn't be happy as for some it would mean getting home later, and if you were on the pitch or in the dugout, you would want the game to end so you could secure the result you wanted. In Pompey's case, stoppage time was a big thing for them.

They won the League One title thanks to a goal in additional time from defender Conor Shaughnessy. A draw would have been enough against Barnsley but a win wrapped up the championship.