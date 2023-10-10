News you can trust since 1877
League One team of the week including Portsmouth, Carlisle United and Shrewsbury Town men - gallery

Portsmouth have made an impressive start to the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:48 BST

Pompey are going well under John Mousinho at the moment. They won 2-0 at home to Port Vale last time out courtesy of a brace by striker Colby Bishop.

The Hampshire outfit are top of the table as they eye promotion to the Championship this season. They sit at the summit ahead of 2nd place Oxford United and haven’t lost yet.

Pompey take on Gillingham on Tuesday evening in the Papa John’s Trophy before the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at the League One team of the week courtesy of statistics collected by website WhoScored.

7.6

1. Nathan Baxter, Bolton

7.6

7.6

2. Joe Rafferty, Pompey

7.6

8.3

3. Chey Dunkley, Shrewsbury

8.3

8.3

4. Luke Leahy, Wycombe

8.3

