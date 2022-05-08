Here’s the latest news from the third tier as club’s plan ahead for the 2022-23 season.

Coventry accept bid for one-time Danny Cowley target

One-time Pompey target Jordan Shipley is closing in on a move to Shrewsbury.

According to the Shropshire Star, Shrews boss Steve Cotterill is nearing a deal for the attack-minded Coventry midfielder as he makes a head start on his summer recruitment plans.

That’s after Sky Blues boss Mark Robins confirmed the Championship outfit had accepted a bid for the 24-year-old from an unnamed club.

Shipley came through Coventry’s academy and said an emotional goodbye to fans after starting Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Stoke.

He has made 163 appearance for his home town club and scored 20 goals.

Coventry midfielder Jordan Shipley was linked with a move to Pompey last summer Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

His appearance at the Bet365 Stadium, though, represented only his eighth league start of the season.

Danny Cowley was linked with a move for Shipley last summer as he attempted to put the finishing touches to his squad overhaul.

A loan move was mooted but it never materialised as the Blues opted for Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez to compete for a midfield starting role.

Robins told Coventry Live: ‘We have had an offer for him and it’s been accepted, so he may depart.

‘That’s the thing that’s been going on over the last few days and I have spoken to him and he’d like to go at this moment in time because he’d like to play and I can’t promise him that, so he may end up departing.’

Report: Blues-linked striker keen to leave Morecambe

Reported Pompey target Cole Stockton wants to leave Morecambe.

According to national journalist Alan Nixon, the striker is keen to depart from the Mazuma Stadium as clubs line up to take advantage of his goalscoring exploits this term.

The 28-year-old finished the season with 26 goals in all competitions, with 23 of those coming in the league as the Shrimps finished 19th and two points clear of the relegation zone.

With Pompey currently having no senior forwards contracted to the club, they were linked with a move for Stockton last month.

But if that is to be true, then they will face competition from the likes of Wycombe, Rotherham, Preston and Peterborough for the former Tranmere front man.