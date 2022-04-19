As a result, speculation and gossip has intensified as teams look to strengthen their side during the close season.

Here’s some of the latest rumours that have caught our eye

Premier League duo interested in Sunderland youngster

Everton and Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a move for 14-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg.

The pair are apparently ready to make a summer swoop for the highly-rated youngster, who is currently valued at £1m.

This term, the midfielder stepped up to represent the Black Cats at under-18 level and has scored twice in seven outings.

Experts say Rigg is the best player in the country in his age group and set to be the subject of interest throughout the summer, with Sunderland not standing in the way of a move away.

The youngster is the latest exciting talent to emerge from the Academy of Light and could follow in the footsteps of Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford, who all left Wearside for a sizable fee after coming through the youth set-up.

League One trio keen on AFC Wimbledon forward

AFC Wimbledon forward Zach Robinson is said to be wanted by League One trio Wigan, Oxford United and Charlton.

It is also claimed that Derby and Reading are also keen on bringing in the 19-year-old, with his contract at Plough Lane set to expire in June.

Robinson arrived at the Wombles in 2017 and made his debut for the club in November 2019.

He has had three different loan spells in the National League during his time in south London.

The striker has gone on to make 14 outings and has been favoured by new boss Mark Bowen, appearing in the past three games.

With a number of teams keen on the youngster, AFC Wimbledon will face a battle to keep the 19-year-old on their books with no new contract on the table.

West Ham plot move for Fleetwood ace

Premier League side West Ham are considering a summer swoop for Fleetwood ace Paddy Lane.

The Irons are believed to have scouted the 21-year-old in recent weeks and view him as an understudy to star Jarrod Bowen.

The Northern Ireland international has also been linked with Liverpool in recent times after starring for the Cod Army this season.

Lane has been pivotal for Town, netting five times and assisting eight goals in his 37 League One appearances this term as Stephen Crainey’s side look to avoid relegation.