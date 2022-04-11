Managers across League One are beginning to set their sights on who they potentially want to acquire in the summer.

We’ve taken a look at the latest transfer gossip surrounding Pompey’s rivals...

Sunderland star tracked by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Sunderland winter signing Patrick Roberts is being tracked by Belgian Pro Division leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

TEAMTalk claim Union are turning their summer attention towards the Football League, with the out-of-contract 25-year-old one of the main targets.

They already have ex-Pompey favourite Chrtistan Burgess and former MK Dons left-back Matthew Sorinola among their ranks, with Preston’s Tom Barkhuizen and Reading’s Andy Rinomhota reportedly also in their sights.

Roberts penned a Stadium of Light deal until the end of the season in January following a disappointing six-and-a-half year stay at Manchester City, and has netted once in 10 outings for the Black Cats.

His £11m move to the Etihad in 2015 failed to live up to expectations, managing three appearances for City, which included nine different loan spells.

Championship duo set to battle for defender

Championship duo Millwall and Middlesbrough are set to engage in a summer battle for Accrington Stanley’s Ross Sykes.

The Lions appear to have entered the race for the 23-year-old after Boro had initially targeted the centre-half.

Sykes came through the ranks at the Wham Stadium and has been a crucial part in John Coleman’s back line this season, helping them keep 10 clean sheets in 40 outings in all competitions.

The defender is out-of-contract in the summer, although interested parties might have to fork out a fee, with Stanley holding the option to trigger an extension on his current deal.

Bolton eye Cambridge United defender

Bolton are reportedly eyeing Cambridge United left-back Jack Iredale according to Alan Nixon.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has identified the 25-year-old as potential competition for Declan John and Liam Gordon, who currently occupy that area at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Whites would have to fend off competition for his signature, with Preston and Wigan already tracking his progress.

Iredale moved to the U’s in 2020 and won promotion in his first Abbey Stadium season, since tallying 85 appearances.