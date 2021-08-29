The Blues, of course, won’t be taking it easy themselves, with Miguel Azeez and Mahlon Romeo both linked with moves to Fratton Park in recent days.

Meanwhile, there’s also the potential of further outgoings, following Callum Johnson’s loan move to Fleetwood on Friday.

It promises to be a hectic final few days of the window, especially if the latest transfer rumours are anything to go by.

Here’s the latest headlines from the third tier.

Charlton eye double swoop on Gills

Charlton are poised to launch a double raid on Gillingham for Kyle Dempsey and Jack Tucker – who was linked with a move to Pompey at the start of the summer.

According to the Sun on Sunday, Addicks boss Nigel Adkins has identified the duo as players worth pursuing ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Tuesday night.

Gillingham defender Jack Tucker is reportedly a transfer target of Charlton. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Both are key players for Steve Evans’ side, starting all five of the Gills’ League One games to date this season, and would command fees.

But that doesn’t appear to be putting Charlton off, with Adkins keen to add to the nine new players he’s already recruited this summer.

Pompey were linked with 21-year-old centre-back Tucker at the start of June, with national reports claiming a £200,000 bid had been made amid interest from the likes of Hull, Peterborough, Celtic and Rangers.

However, at the time, The News reported that the Blues would not entertain paying that or some of the other figures being bandied around.

Danny Cowley still wants to add a right-sided centre-back to his squad before the deadline.

Ipswich eye move for Brighton keeper

Ipswich manager Paul Cook is looking to be reunited with Brighton keeper Christian Walton at Portman Road, according to Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys boss managed the 25-year-old for two seasons at Wigan, where he made 69 appearances for the Latics.

Now he wants the stopper – who was linked with a move to Pompey in 2017 – to make the move to Suffolk, despite bringing in Václav Hladký from Salford earlier in the window.

The number of goals Ipswich have conceded this season to date will be a concern for Cook.

They’ve shipped 11 in the six games they’ve played so far this term, while they’ve conceded two in each of their past three League One games as they await their first win of the campaign.

It has been claimed that the Seagulls have slashed their asking price for Walton, who is well down the pecking order at the Amex Stadium.

A permanent move is believed to be Brighton boss Graham Potter’s preferred option.

But he might have to make do with a loan as Ipswich are joined by Derby and Nottingham Forest in the race for the keeper.

Meanwhile, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, Cook also wants Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, whom he also knows from his Chesterfield and Wigan days.

Doncaster agreed Grigg deal but complications remain

Doncaster Rovers have agreed a deal to take Will Grigg to the Keepmoat Stadium from Sunderland.

That’s according to the Sun on Sunday – but for the move to be completed, it’s been reported that Donny need to move players out.

Former Pompey striker Omar Bogle has been linked with a move away from Richie Wellens’ side, with Bradford supposedly interested.

However, during the week, it was claimed that he rejected a move away.

Wellens is keen to bolster his attacking options, with just one goal scored in seven games in all competitions so far this season.

Grigg has netted just eight goals in 62 appearances for the Black Cats since this £4m move to the Stadium of Light from Wigan in January 2019.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons, where he scored eight goals in 22 league appearances.

Sunderland closing in on Arsenal youngster

League leaders Sunderland are confident of sealing a loan move for Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu.

According to the Northern Echo, Lee Johnson is closing in on a move for the right-back as he seeks cover for Carl Winchester.