Pompey are reportedly interested in Gillingham defender Jack Tucker. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

That’s according to the Sun on Sunday, who claim Danny Cowley wants to bring the highly-rated 21-year-old to Fratton Park and be part of his Blues rebuild.

Tucker, a centre-half, has been attracting admirers since making his Gills debut in 2017.

Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers have been linked with him in the past.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly-promoted Hull and Peterborough are also reportedly keen.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that both Reading and Brentford had bids rejected for his services back in January.

One report even suggests that the Bees saw a £1m bid turned down by the Priestfield club during the last transfer window.

Gills boss Steve Evans confirmed this week that chairman Paul Scally has rejected offers for their top performers this summer.

It now looks as if Pompey might have made one of those clubs to have lodged a bid, with Sun on Sunday reporter Alan Nixon claiming that an increased offer is a must of they want to land the prospect, who has made 86 appearances for the League One outfit.

A figure in and around the £1m bracket has been mention, while some reports suggest Tucker is rated as a £1.5m defender.