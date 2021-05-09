League One clubs are already making plans for next season Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle are in a battle to sign 32-goal Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, with League Two’s top scorer out of contract following the season’s conclusion (Sun on Sunday).

Former Pompey striker Jayden Stockley, who has spent the second half of the season at Charlton, has admitted he would like to extend his stay at the Addicks after scoring eight goals in 21 appearances (The Sun).

Sunderland striker Will Griggs admits he expects to begin pre-season training back at the Stadium of Light after spending the second half of the 2020-21 campaign at MK Dons, where scored eight goals in 19 appearances (MKFM).

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is interested in signing Crewe forward Owen Dale and Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist as part of his summer overhaul at Portman Road (The Sun).

Gillingham boss Steve Evans expects to be in charge at Priestfield next season despite interest from newly-relegated Swindon (Kent Online).

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan believes newly-promoted Peterborough United could land exciting Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont in the summer (Football Insider).