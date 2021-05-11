Here is the latest gossip around League One…

Blues want Twine

Pompey are eyeing a move for Swindon midfielder Scott Twine.

Everton defender Callum Connolly has been linked with Ipswich. Picture: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

The News understands that the 21-year-old is among the leading targets during what promises to be a busy summer for Danny Cowley.

Twine is out of contract and turned down fresh terms at the Robins.

Pompey would need to pay a compensation fee, but are not detered by that.

Cook eyes Everton defender

Everton defender Callum Connolly is a target for Ipswich as Paul Cook starts his rebuild.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the Toffees this summer and is expected to leave having made just one appearance for the club.

Connolly has spent this season on loan at Fleetwood where he scored twice in 32 games.

Now twtd.com report that Cook is keen for the ex-Barnsley loanee to move to Portman Road.

Connolly had a spell on loan at the Tractor Boys in 2017-18, scoring four goals in 35 games.

Tractor Boys hope to keep Edwards

Paul Cook has already wielded the axe at Ipswich, with a host of players departing the club at the end of their respective deals.

However, the Tractor Boys are in discussions to retain the services of Gwion Edwards, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 28-year-old has been linked with League One rivals Sunderland and Championship Preston.

Judge courted by Colchester

Alan Judge is one player who's been released by Ipswich.

The Republic of Ireland international is now wanted by Colchester United, as per the Daily Gazette.

Judge is settled in the area and the League Two club are hoping that bolsters their chances of landing the midfielder.

Black Cats run rule over WBA winger

Sunderland have taken West Brom winger Tyrese Dyce on trial, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The 20-year-old turned out for the Black Cats’ under-23s against Stoke City earlier this week.

Lincoln youngster has Premier League trial

Lincoln youngster Sean Roughan has been on trial with Southampton.

The 17-year-old recently trained with the St Mary's outfit and played in age-group games.

However, Imps boss Michael Appleton says Southampton have yet to make an offer for Roughan.

Gers in for young Carragaher

Wigan defender James Carragher – the son of Liverpool legend Jamie – is now supposedly wanted by Rangers.

The centre-back has recently been linked with Everton to join their under-23s set-up.